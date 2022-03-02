Jan. 6 Panel Says Trump May Have Committed Crimes

By Lauren Berg (March 2, 2022, 11:59 PM EST) -- There is evidence to suggest that former President Donald Trump and some of his allies may have committed crimes in their effort to overturn the result of the 2020 election, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol told a California federal judge Wednesday. In its quest to compel former Trump attorney John Eastman to produce subpoenaed records, the select committee told U.S. District Judge David O. Carter that there is a question of whether Eastman's claims of attorney-client privilege are dashed by the crime-fraud exception, arguing the court should review the documents behind closed doors....

