Insurers Warned Of Cyber-Risk In Using Cloud Services

By Irene Madongo (March 3, 2022, 5:43 PM GMT) -- A senior official at the Bank of England has said its prudential regulatory arm will continue to focus on the resilience of insurers to loss of service caused by events such as ransomware attacks, amid concerns as they outsource services to cloud-based providers. Charlotte Gerken, executive director at the Bank of England, warned on Wednesday of a "threat to financial stability" as she said that insurers are fast-tracking the movement of some functions to companies that supply cloud services — storage space on the internet. "Providing that it is configured and overseen properly, [the] cloud can offer firms better operational resilience than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS