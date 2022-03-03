FCA Takes Aim At Crypto-Fraudsters As Scam Checks Soar

By Najiyya Budaly (March 3, 2022, 1:27 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday that it has launched more than 300 probes into potentially fraudulent cryptocurrency companies in six months after reporting an almost 50% rise in checks on suspected scams by consumers looking to invest in digital assets. The City watchdog said that it opened more than 300 cases between April and September 2021 into digital asset businesses not registered with the FCA. The regulator said that many of these "may be scams." British businesses offering crypto-assets have been required to register with the FCA for money-laundering checks since January 2020. But the watchdog said in November...

