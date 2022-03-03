3 Firms Guide Pentair's $1.6B Ice Maker Biz Buy

By McCord Pagan (March 3, 2022, 2:33 PM EST) -- Industrial water solutions business Pentair PLC said Thursday it's buying commercial ice maker Manitowoc Ice for $1.6 billion from food service equipment supplier Welbilt Inc. in a deal guided by three law firms. Pentair said in a statement the deal will enhance its water management services and expands its overall offerings. Manitowoc Ice produces over 200 models of commercial ice makers, has over 1 million installed units and generated $308 million in revenue in 2021, it added. Pentair is represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, while Welbilt is advised by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Alston & Bird...

