DLA Piper, Norton Rose Shape $211M Cannabis Co. Debt Buy

By Emma Whitford (March 3, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- Cannabis giant Tilray Brands announced Thursday that it has agreed to buy as much as $211 million of Canadian competitor Hexo Corp.'s debt, through an arrangement shaped by DLA Piper and Norton Rose Fulbright. Tilray, advised by DLA Piper, will have the right to convert Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP-advised Hexo's outstanding debt into a "significant" stake in the company, according to the release. Hexo's debt is currently held by HT Investments MA LLC. It was not immediately clear when the deal was expected to close. In a statement accompanying Hexo's press release, Hexo board chair Mark Attanasio said that the...

