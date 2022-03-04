Faegre Drinker Adds Regulatory Law Partner In Calif.

By Jack Rodgers (March 4, 2022, 2:16 PM EST) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has expanded its litigation and regulatory capabilities with the addition of a partner in two different practices, the firm announced Wednesday. Nury Yoo joins the firm after spending a little more than three and a half years with Keller & Heckman LLP, according to her LinkedIn profile. Faegre Drinker said she will join its product liability and mass torts practice, as well as its food litigation and regulatory practice. She joins both the firm's San Francisco and Los Angeles offices. Yoo works with food, beverage, cosmetic, personal care, alcohol and other retailers or product manufactures...

