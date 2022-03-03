Ropes & Gray, Skadden, V&E Match Cravath Pay Scale

By Matt Perez (March 3, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP have joined several other firms in matching the latest associate pay scale set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Law360 Pulse confirmed Thursday. The firms informed staff this week that attorneys who joined in 2018 will be paid a base salary of $295,000, with tiers up to $415,000 for attorneys who began in 2014. The raises match those set by Cravath on Monday, topping the base salaries for midlevel and senior associates set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP less...

