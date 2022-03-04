UK Antritrust Agency Probing LSE's £274M Quantile Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (March 4, 2022, 12:44 PM GMT) -- Britain's antitrust authority has launched a formal probe into the £274 million ($364 million) acquisition by the London Stock Exchange of a financial services company, Quantile Group. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it has launched a "phase one" investigation into the bid by London Stock Exchange Group PLC for Quantile Group, which the companies announced in December. The CMA has published a notice as it launches a merger inquiry. The competition regulator undertakes an initial phase one probe to determine whether a merger raises plausible concerns over competition by seeking comments from interested parties. The watchdog then launches...

