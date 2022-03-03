Calif. Bar Seeks More Input On Ethics Of Remote Lawyering

By Andrew Strickler (March 3, 2022, 3:06 PM EST) -- In a nod to the "new normal" of the COVID era, the nation's largest state bar on Wednesday asked for further public input on an ethical road map for lawyers and firms working remotely. While the California Bar's proposed ethics guidance doesn't break any ground on issues like client confidentiality and competence, it does highlight the shared obligations of individual lawyers and supervisors to ensure compliance with state conduct rules and laws, regardless of where attorneys are working. The proposed guidance, first circulated last summer, also seeks to clarify ethical best practices for out-of-office work following a major update of Golden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS