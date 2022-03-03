Effort To Revamp 'Obsolete' NY Court System Gains Steam

By Rachel Scharf (March 3, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- New York lawmakers have introduced long-awaited proposals to streamline the state's byzantine court system through a constitutional amendment, attracting support from a broad coalition of bar and community groups while setting up a potential clash with Supreme Court judges who have previously resisted reforms. Chief Judge Janet DiFiore announced Thursday that after a pandemic-related delay, the judiciary committee chairs in both houses of the state Legislature — Sen. Brad Hoylman, D -Manhattan, and Assemblyman Charles D. Lavine, D-Glen Cove — introduced parallel legislation this week advancing her 2019 proposal to merge New York's 11 trial courts into just two entities. New York lawmakers...

