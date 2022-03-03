Supreme Court Allows Kentucky AG To Defend Abortion Law

By Jimmy Hoover (March 3, 2022, 10:35 AM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit was wrong to deny Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's request to take up the defense of a state abortion law after other state officials refused to pursue further appeals, the Supreme Court said in an 8-1 ruling on Thursday. With Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissenting, the court vacated the Sixth Circuit's decision refusing to allow the Republican attorney general to step in and defend a law restricting a common method of abortions known as "dilation and evacuation." Cameron's request to intervene came after the new Democratic governor's health secretary declined to seek a full circuit rehearing of a loss...

