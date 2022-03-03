Ex-Ann Taylor Owner Gets OK For Ch. 11 Plan Minus Releases

By Rick Archer (March 3, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- A Virginia bankruptcy judge Thursday told the former owner of the Ann Taylor retail clothing brand that he would sign off on a new Chapter 11 plan for the company, rewritten to take out third-party release provisions rejected by a district court in January. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Frank Santoro said he would approve Ascena Retail Group's revised Chapter 11 plan after hearing no objections and congratulating the bankruptcy parties for their "smooth transition" to the new plan following the district court ruling. The new plan had faced an objection filed Wednesday night by the plaintiffs in...

