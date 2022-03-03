Fla. Justices Approve Redistricting Map For State Legislature

By Nathan Hale (March 3, 2022, 8:59 PM EST) -- Florida took a step toward completing its redistricting process Thursday, as the Florida Supreme Court ruled new maps drawn by the state Senate and House for their own districts are valid, but more controversy could lie ahead regarding the still-pending congressional map. The justices characterized the Florida Legislature's reapportionment as being in "an unusual posture" before them, with the Florida Constitution requiring them to hear challenges to its validity, but this year's process producing no challenges for the first time since the state allowed for direct challenges in court in 1968. Nevertheless, the court said the state constitution still required it...

