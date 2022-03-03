EPA Inks $11.8M Deal With NiSource Co. For Ind. Site Clean-Up

By Morgan Conley (March 3, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- An Indiana-based unit of NiSource Inc. has agreed to pay for and perform $11.8 million worth of clean-up work at a site near Lake Michigan where coal ash waste from one of its power plants was disposed of decades ago, according to a consent decree filed Thursday. The Northern Indiana Public Service Co. disposed of coal ash at a site in Town of Pines, Indiana until 1998, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act complaint, filed alongside the consent decree Thursday. The waste transported from its nearby power plant in Michigan City, Indiana contained...

