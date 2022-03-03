AngioDynamics Loses Bid To Pause Patent Row With Bard

By Adam Lidgett (March 3, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- A federal magistrate judge has refused to pause medical device maker C.R. Bard's lawsuit accusing AngioDynamics of infringing three patents, despite a pending appeal in another case Bard filed against a separate company involving separate patents. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sherry R. Fallon on Tuesday shot down AngioDynamics Inc.'s bid to stay the case claiming it infringed U.S. Patent Nos. 8,475,417; 8,545,460; and 8,805,478. AngioDynamics tried to stall the case ahead of a scheduled May trial because an appeal is pending before the Federal Circuit in a different case over related patents. AngioDynamics said that a Federal Circuit decision in the current...

