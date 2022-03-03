Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AngioDynamics Loses Bid To Pause Patent Row With Bard

By Adam Lidgett (March 3, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- A federal magistrate judge has refused to pause medical device maker C.R. Bard's lawsuit accusing AngioDynamics of infringing three patents, despite a pending appeal in another case Bard filed against a separate company involving separate patents.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sherry R. Fallon on Tuesday shot down AngioDynamics Inc.'s bid to stay the case claiming it infringed U.S. Patent Nos. 8,475,417; 8,545,460; and 8,805,478.

AngioDynamics tried to stall the case ahead of a scheduled May trial because an appeal is pending before the Federal Circuit in a different case over related patents.

AngioDynamics said that a Federal Circuit decision in the current...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!