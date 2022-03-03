'Monkey Whisperer' Admits Trafficking Primate To Celeb

By Ivan Moreno (March 3, 2022, 5:27 PM EST) -- A Florida man nicknamed "The Monkey Whisperer" pled guilty to federal charges of transporting and selling primates across state lines, including endangered animals and a capuchin monkey delivered to an unnamed celebrity in California, prosecutors said. Jimmy Wayne Hammonds admitted Wednesday he violated the Lacey Act when he arranged the transportation of a capuchin monkey from Florida to California for $12,650, including delivery expenses, around September 2017. Prosecutors said authorities seized the monkey from the California buyer in January 2018 for lacking a permit for the primate. Hammonds, 57, also pled guilty to three counts of violating the Endangered Species Act...

