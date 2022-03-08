Federal Circuit Shows ITC Consent Orders Have Teeth

By Dani Kass (March 8, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit made clear in a ruling against DBN Holding last week that there will be consequences when a company violates its consent order with the U.S. International Trade Commission, even if the company believes the terms of the agreement have been nullified. Parties that enter into a consent order to avoid an ITC infringement investigation don't get to decide unilaterally that the contract doesn't apply, even when the patents involved have been invalidated, the Federal Circuit said in a March 1 precedential decision. The appeals court's decision backing the $6 million fine against DBN Holding Inc. confirmed just why...

