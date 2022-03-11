Can New York's Tangled Court System Be Fixed?

Lawmakers in New York introduced legislation Feb. 28 that would merge the state's trial courts into two entities. The proposal is the latest in decadeslong efforts to simplify the court system structure. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images )





A Judiciary That Still Lacks Diversity

The lack of diversity in New York state courts is greatest outside New York City, where nearly 90% of Supreme Court justices, 87% of Family Court judges, and 95% of County Court judges are white.



