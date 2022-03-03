Asia-Pacific Fintech Deals Hit Record High In '21, Report Says

By Elise Hansen (March 3, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Asia-Pacific region saw a record number of fintech investment deals in 2021, totaling $27.5 billion in value, despite an uptick of regulatory activity in China, KPMG's China unit said Thursday. There were 1,165 fintech investment deals in the region last year, with major growth in sectors such as buy-now, pay-later, embedded finance and digital banking, the announcement said. The total value of the deals was well above the previous year, which clocked in at $14.7 billion, but fell short of the record-high value for the region, the announcement said, citing a KPMG report from earlier this quarter. The report evaluates...

