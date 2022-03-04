Court Files Offline In Several States After Security Flaw Found

By Brandon Lowrey (March 4, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- Courts in several states have removed online access to their records after an apparent security flaw in widely used software leaked some 260,000 of the State Bar of California's confidential lawyer discipline files to a search website, officials said Friday. Courts in Oregon, Maryland and Washington as well as some counties in California, Texas and Georgia have disabled Tyler Technologies' Odyssey case search portals, each removing online access to some or all of their case records. It's unclear when access will be restored. Officials in several of the courts said it was a cautionary measure that has not disrupted courthouse operations....

