District Of Del. Makes Plan To Handle Judge Stark's Departure

By Rose Krebs (March 4, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- The federal court in Delaware has instituted revised procedures to reassign Judge Leonard P. Stark's busy caseload as he gets ready to join the Federal Circuit, as well as deal with cases filed before a new judge is seated. As the court prepares for Judge Stark's departure, the message is clear: Delaware's magistrate judges will be called on to ease the burden moving forward. And because more strain will be put on magistrate judges, mediation procedures are being significantly altered to clear up their schedule. "It is the court's hope that these procedures will help accomplish something the court has long...

