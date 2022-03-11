Texas Justices Say Boards Can't Be Sued Over Abortion Law

By Katie Buehler (March 11, 2022, 10:14 AM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that abortion providers can't target state licensing boards in legal challenges against a new state law that restricts abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, effectively ending the providers' challenge of the new law's constitutionality. In a unanimous decision, the state supreme court rejected arguments from a coalition of abortion providers that state medical licensing boards, such as the Texas Medical Board and Texas Board of Nursing, are proper defendants because they are required to bring enforcement actions for violations of the Texas Health and Safety Code, which now includes the abortion law. Justice Jeffrey Boyd...

