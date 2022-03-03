Cannabis Legalization Bill Dies In South Dakota House

By Sam Reisman (March 3, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- Members of the South Dakota House of Representatives on Thursday voted to defeat a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, even as advocates are working to put the issue before voters in November. The chamber voted 40-28 to reject an effort to put the bill, S.B. 3, before a full House vote. The Senate last week had approved the bill on a narrow 18-17 vote. The House State Affairs Committee had voted 8-3 on Monday not to advance the bill, but House members moved to allow a vote on whether to calendar the legislation in a process called a "smokeout," resulting in...

