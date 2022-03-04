A Look At This Year's Busy Federal Health Policy Landscape

By Nick Manetto and Michael Adelberg (March 4, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- As we move deeper into 2022 and closer to the high-stakes November midterm elections, the federal health care legislative and regulatory landscapes remain crowded and unsettled. Even as the Omicron wave appears to be cresting, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to loom large over the agenda, particularly as health care providers have been challenged with responding to the most recent wave as we hit the two-year mark of the pandemic. The other major item on the agenda has been the effort by the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress to enact a sweeping domestic spending bill, known as the Build Back Better...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS