NY AG Agrees To Delay Trump Depositions In Business Probe

By Hailey Konnath (March 3, 2022, 10:37 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James has agreed to give former President Donald Trump and two of his children extra time to provide testimony in her office's investigation into his business dealings, according to a letter and stipulation filed Thursday in New York state court. The extension comes just days after Trump and his children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., appealed a New York judge's order requiring them to sit for the depositions. James' office said in Thursday's letter that the parties have agreed to an expedited briefing schedule and that it would be requesting for the Trumps' appeal to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS