Irish Insurer FBD Cuts Premium After Personal Injury Reform

By Martin Croucher (March 4, 2022, 12:05 PM GMT) -- Irish insurer FBD Holdings PLC said on Friday that it has cut premiums for motor policyholders by 13.1% following the introduction of new personal injury legal guidelines last year. The insurer said in its annual results that the decline in the cost of premiums was the result of a reduction by 40% of damages costs after reforms were introduced in April last year. This was offset by the rising cost of repairing vehicles involved in accidents. Ireland introduced new guidelines, which serve as a schedule of damages for personal injury claims in a program of insurance reforms. Dublin hopes that the measures will...

