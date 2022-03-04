Calif. Chief Justice Ends Certain COVID Emergency Measures

By Hailey Konnath (March 4, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye on Thursday pulled the plug on four emergency measures put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the "changed circumstances" in the Golden State as the number of COVID cases continues to fall. In particular, California's top judge did away with time extensions for preliminary hearings in criminal cases as well as civil trials, the suspension of any California Rule of Court that prevents using technology to remotely conduct proceedings and allowing courts to immediately adopt proposed local rules or amendments addressing the pandemic without a public comment period. The measures are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS