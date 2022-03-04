Fraud Enforcement Director Leaving IRS For Law Firm

By David van den Berg (March 4, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- Damon Rowe, director of the Internal Revenue Service's Office of Fraud Enforcement, said Friday that he is leaving the agency March 31 to work for Meadows Collier Reed Cousins Crouch & Ungerman LLP. Rowe said during the Federal Bar Association's annual tax law conference, held online, that the move will return him to law practice in Texas. "Before I began my career as a special agent, I was a practicing attorney here in Texas," he said. Michael A. Villa Jr., a partner with the firm, said in a statement to Law360 that Rowe will join the firm in April as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS