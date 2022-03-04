Schnader Harrison Adds Former Prosecutor To Philly Office

By James Boyle (March 4, 2022, 3:15 PM EST) -- Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP expanded its litigation practice with the addition of a former assistant district attorney to its Philadelphia office. Christine M. Wechsler joined Schnader Harrison this week as a partner in the firm's litigation services department in Philadelphia. She moved her practice after seven years with Elliott Greenleaf. Wechsler told Law360 Pulse in emailed comments Friday that she was "thrilled" to have the opportunity to work again with some of her former colleagues in the public sector, including Randy Hsia and Laurel Gift, co-chairs of Schnader's internal investigations, ethics and compliance practice group and criminal defense practice...

