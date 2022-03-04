2 BigLaw Firms Join Latest Associate Raise Spree

By Emily Lever (March 4, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP told associates Friday that they would match the highest scale currently on the BigLaw salary market, Law360 Pulse has learned. Top salaries for the class of 2014 and older are now set at $415,000 at both firms, matching the pay raises Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP announced Monday, according to a pair of memos obtained by Law360 Pulse. The raises will be paid out on March 15 and be retroactive to Jan. 2 for Shearman & Sterling. "The firm had a record year, generating the highest revenue and profitability in its history," Shearman...

