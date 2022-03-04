Fed. Circ. Allows Partial Ax Of Cameron Fracking Patent

By Adam Lidgett (March 4, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to undo the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of seven claims in a Cameron International Corp. fracking infrastructure patent, but also backed the board's decision to uphold other claims in the patent. A three-judge circuit court panel on Friday affirmed a mixed-bag ruling from the PTAB in a dispute between Cameron — which owns U.S. Patent No. 9,932,800 — and Nitro Fluids LLC. For one thing, the PTAB said six challenged claims were anticipated by a piece of prior art called Tolman, while another claim was obvious in light of Tolman, according to court records....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS