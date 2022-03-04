Bank Critics Flag Financial Stability In DOJ Merger Reviews

By Jon Hill (March 4, 2022, 9:23 PM EST) -- Some Wall Street critics who want to rein in multibillion-dollar deals between banks have urged the U.S. Department of Justice to consider financial stability when it reviews bank mergers' impact on competition. It's an idea with some buy-in from smaller banks, but other segments of the banking industry aren't having it. Calls to broaden the scope of these reviews have emerged as one of the key fault lines in comment letters submitted in recent weeks to the DOJ's Antitrust Division, which is weighing whether and how to update its bank merger review guidelines and practices for the first time in years....

