SEC's Lee Wants Regulators To Step Up Scrutiny Of Lawyers

By Tom Zanki (March 4, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Allison Herren Lee on Friday called for regulators to implement rules bolstering oversight of securities lawyers, saying it would ensure attorneys are held accountable in their roles as gatekeepers to capital markets. Lee said such an effort is overdue, referring to a Sarbanes-Oxley Act mandate that requires the agency to set minimum standards of professional conduct for attorneys who represent companies before the SEC. Regulators to date have only adopted one element of this requirement, a so-called "up-the-ladder" rule requiring lawyers to report potential securities law violations up the chain of management inside a corporate client....

