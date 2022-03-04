2 SPACs Led By Same Team Withdraw IPOs Totaling $600M

By Charlie Innis (March 4, 2022, 2:25 PM EST) -- Two special purpose acquisition companies led by the same founders scrapped their initial public offering plans to raise a combined $600 million Friday, adding to a growing wave of cancellations as the SPAC market continues to chill. Capital Investment VI and VII are the sixth and seventh blank-check firms run by Mark Ein, a CEO of Venturehouse group, and Dyson Dryden, the president of Dryden Capital Management; both companies withdrew their IPOs after filing plans to raise $200 million and $400 million, respectively, according to filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. "The registrant has determined not to proceed with...

