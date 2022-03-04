Cannabis Bill Roundup: SD Lawmakers Vote Down Adult-Use

By Sam Reisman (March 4, 2022, 8:50 PM EST) -- It was a lively week in cannabis reform, with lawmakers dealing setbacks to reform advocates in South Dakota and Virginia, while Rhode Island legislators pitched a new proposal for legalizing adult-use. Here were the major moves in cannabis and drug reform from the past week. Members of the South Dakota House of Representatives on Thursday voted to defeat a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, even as advocates are working to put the issue before voters in November. The chamber voted 40-28 to reject an effort to put the bill, S.B. 3, before a full House vote. The Senate last week had...

