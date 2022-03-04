Ex-Seegrid Workers Sue In Chancery Over 'Woeful' Stock Plan

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 4, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- Three former employees of robotics-maker Seegrid Corp. sued the Pittsburgh-based company, its CEO and several directors in Delaware Chancery Court Friday, claiming the company made false promises about a stock option incentive plan and forced employees who leave the company to sell back their shares at below-market prices. The complaint alleges that Seegrid amended stock plan documents in 2016 to allow the board to force employees who separated from the company for any reason — including termination without cause — to sell their shares back to Seegrid at a price set by the board. "Seegrid's directors have been causing Seegrid to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS