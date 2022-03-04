Citigroup Seeks New CCO Amid Fed-Mandated Risk Reorg

By Al Barbarino (March 4, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- Citigroup's chief compliance officer will step into a different role at the bank later this year, and a search is underway for a replacement as the bank hashes out a new risk management structure in line with a $400 million 2020 settlement with federal regulators, according to an internal memo from CEO Jane Fraser seen by Law360. Mary McNiff will remain a member of the bank's executive management team until later this year, when she will move into her next role at Citi, according to Fraser. She did not specify dates or McNiff's new role, but said an extensive search for...

