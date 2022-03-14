Sullivan & Cromwell Antitrust Pro Joins Gibson Dunn In DC

By Isaac Monterose (March 14, 2022, 9:26 AM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP announced earlier this month that it's added former Sullivan & Cromwell LLP special counsel Sophia Vandergrift to its Washington, D.C., office. Vandergrift, who joined Sullivan & Cromwell in 2019 after seven years at the Federal Trade Commission, told Law360 that she was "really excited" to join Gibson Dunn's antitrust team. According to the firm, her practice "focuses on antitrust litigation, government antitrust investigations, merger clearance and counseling on a broad range of competition issues." "I think it will be a wonderful platform to continue building my practice on, both in terms of being surrounded by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS