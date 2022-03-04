4th Circ. Won't Revive Race Discrimination Suit Against HHS

By Patrick Hoff (March 4, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit ruled Friday that two former federal employees cannot resurrect their suit accusing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of punishing and firing them because of their race, saying they have not presented enough evidence to show discrimination. In a five-page per curiam opinion, the three-judge panel said a Maryland district court did not err when it granted the department's motion for summary judgment in December 2019 because Larry Beverly and Ada Wilson did not show they satisfactorily performed their jobs. "Even assuming they established a prima facie case of retaliation, they did not show that a...

