Linklaters To Wind Down Sizable Moscow Office

By Aebra Coe (March 4, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- Linklaters said Friday that it will wind down its operations in Russia and close its office there as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, making it the first Magic Circle law firm to announce plans to do so. Linklaters' Moscow office is made up of approximately 60 attorneys, according to the firm's website. The firm said it would continue to support its people in Russia during the wind-down process and is doing all it can to help them transfer to new roles within Linklaters or elsewhere. "We are grateful to our Moscow team for all their contributions and friendship since...

