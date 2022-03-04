US Trustee Says Alpha Latam Plan Releases Go Too Far

By Rick Archer (March 4, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office on Friday asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject Colombian payday lender Alpha Latam Management's Chapter 11 plan, saying the proposed third-party liability releases are too extensive and nonconsensual. In its objection, the U.S. Trustee's Office argued the plan's release provisions, which it said would involuntarily release claims by broad categories of creditors and noncreditors against broad categories of nondebtors, go too far for Alpha Latam's bankruptcy plan to be confirmable. "There is no basis for the approval of such non-consensual third-party releases under the Bankruptcy Code," the U.S. Trustee's Office said. The U.S. Trustee's Office further...

