Green Group Fights For Shell Climate Policies In Terminal Suit

By Clark Mindock (March 7, 2022, 2:46 PM EST) -- Environmentalists want a Rhode Island federal court to force Shell Oil to hand over its internal climate change guidelines, arguing the policies are relevant to their suit claiming the oil giant has failed to adequately fortify a terminal in the state against severe storms. The Conservation Law Foundation told the court Friday that the documents are important pieces of evidence in their case accusing Shell Oil Products U.S. and related companies of violating the Clean Water Act and other federal environmental laws by failing to fortify a gas terminal against the risk of severe climate change-induced weather 80 years down the...

