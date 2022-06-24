Transactions Insurance Booms On Record-Breaking M&A Year

By Martin Croucher (June 24, 2022, 10:52 AM BST) -- Insurers writing transaction liability cover had a bumper year in 2021 as the market kept pace with record volumes of mergers and acquisitions, which hit a record-breaking value of $5.9 trillion. Mergers and acquisitions hit a record-breaking value of $5.9 trillion in 2021, which has helped insurers writing transaction liability cover to have a bumper year. (iStock.com/homeworks255) More dealmakers are tacking on insurance as protection against deals going sour, stretching capacity among insurers to breaking point. But, even so, gaps in cover have emerged as insurers introduce exclusions over COVID-19 cover but also more recently as a consequence of the war...

