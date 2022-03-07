AML Body Updates Rules Targeting Anonymous Ownership

By Irene Madongo (March 7, 2022, 6:15 PM GMT) -- Governments need to ensure that a registry with identities of beneficial owners of properties and businesses is held by a public authority to help uncover illicit activities behind shell companies, according to non-binding rules adopted by a global anti-money group. The Financial Action Task Force, or FATF, also said Friday it has banned the issuance of bearer shares, instruments that give the holder rights of ownership but do not need to be registered under a specific person or company. "Anonymous shell companies and other businesses enable organized criminal gangs, the corrupt and sanctions evaders to launder their dirty money," the body...

