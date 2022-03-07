Thomas Targets Immunity Issue As Court Skips Facebook Row

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 7, 2022, 10:25 AM EST) -- Although the Supreme Court on Monday passed on hearing the case of a woman who accuses Facebook of facilitating and benefiting from child sex trafficking, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the immunity afforded to online platforms should be revisited under the right circumstances. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a case accusing Facebook of facilitating child sex trafficking. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) In a statement accompanying high court's denial of certiorari to a Jane Doe from Texas who was raped and trafficked by a sexual predator she met on Facebook when she was 15, Thomas said that...

