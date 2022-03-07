Judge Denies Trading Firm Exec's Request To Toss Receiver

By Carolina Bolado (March 7, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday rejected a request by the CEO of Oasis International Group Ltd. to dismiss the receiver overseeing the assets of the trading firm accused of running a $75 million foreign currency trading fraud. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington said Oasis CEO Michael J. DaCorta expressly consented to the receiver's appointment and failed to object to the order appointing the receiver in July 2019. "In short, DaCorta failed to raise any objections to the receiver's appointment for the last two-and-a-half years," the judge said. "He cannot legitimately do so now, and he has put forth...

