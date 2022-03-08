Ex-Foley Atty Faces Ethics Complaint Over 2020 Election Work

By Justin Wise (March 8, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- A nonprofit group has filed an ethics complaint against ex-Foley & Lardner LLP partner Cleta Mitchell in Washington, D.C., claiming the "egregious nature" of her actions on behalf of former President Donald Trump following the 2020 election warrants an investigation and disciplinary action. The charge against Mitchell on Monday comes as part of a wave of ethics complaints from a new group branding itself as The 65 Project targeting 10 attorneys who the nonprofit said "supported sabotaging legitimate election results." The group targeted Mitchell, who was on the infamous call in which Trump asked Georgia officials to "find" enough votes for...

