Paul Hastings Adds Veteran DOJ Atty In Fintech Hiring Spree

By Justin Wise (March 7, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP has hired a veteran U.S. Department of Justice attorney as a partner in its white collar defense and financial technology practices, extending a recent hiring spree for the firm that comes as the fintech industry sees both rapid expansion and increasing regulatory scrutiny. The firm said Monday that Leo Tsao, who most recently served as the DOJ's principal deputy chief of the Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, has joined as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office. The hire makes Tsao the seventh lateral addition in the firm's fintech practice since April 2021, a firm spokesperson told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS