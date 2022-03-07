Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 7, 2022, 8:27 PM EST) -- The Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III last week to approve a stipulated order giving attorneys for Ukrainian PrivatBank an extra month to file briefs in a money laundering lawsuit. The suit alleges two billionaires looted the Ukrainian bank by moving money through accounts in Ukraine, Cyprus and beyond via Delaware-chartered shell companies to buy up factories and commercial real estate in the U.S. Most other developments in Chancery Court during the first week of March involved issues closer to home. Here's a wrap-up of recent news from the court. In the Courtroom Mindbody Inc. shareholders kicked off...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS