Cozen O'Connor Moves Vancouver Office, Adds 5 Lawyers

By Sarah Martinson (March 7, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- Philadelphia-based international law firm Cozen O'Connor said Monday it has moved its Vancouver office to a new location and hired five attorneys from the Canadian firm Miller Thomson LLP to expand the office. Former Miller Thomson attorneys Rory Godinho, Kathy Tang, Lucy Schilling, Brian Fast and Iain Mingo are joining Cozen O'Connor's capital markets and securities practice group in its Vancouver office, according to the firm. The office moved to a 35-floor skyscraper known as the Bentall 5 at 550 Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver. It was unclear whether the new space is larger than its previous office. The firm did...

